Here's Why So Many People Hate The Honda Element

The Element is based on a modified Honda CR-V, the brand's stalwart reliable crossover SUV. Mechanically, the Element has practically nothing wrong with it and given Honda's classic dependability and no-fuss ownership experience, the CR-V underpinnings are a plus, if anything. According to a Car and Driver review from 2003, the first year the Element was available, Honda wanted the Element to be the go-to SUV for beachgoers and partyers who didn't mind getting their car dirty and wanted ample room to store tons of stuff like boomboxes (this was 2003 after all), cases of beer, surfing accessories, dogs, tents and whatever else it could fit. On the base trim, the front seats and floormats were waterproof and therefore very easy to clean. On the storage front, the Element performed masterfully as it was capable of storing up to 75 cubic feet of cargo when all the seats are folded down. For comparison, a Toyota RAV4 from the same year had a cargo capacity of only 68.3 cubic feet (via Edmunds)

Where the Element falls apart is in the looks department. It seems to have taken styling cues from both a freight train and a washing machine and the designers were seemingly only allowed to use right angles. Per Honda, the Element was refreshed in 2007, but it was more of an HD Remaster than a new generation. Reviews during the Element's lifespan also mentioned that the Element failed to attract younger buyers and instead skewed towards an older demographic, no doubt cramping the Element's initial style.