Ford's New Affordable Three-Row Electric SUV Will Have 350 Miles Of Range

Earlier this year, Ford dropped some teaser information on its new truck, dubbed "Project T3," that will be produced at its upcoming BlueOval City plant in Tennessee. That plant will be entirely dedicated to Ford's second generation of EVs. The first generation includes contemporary vehicles like the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E. At the Ford Capital Markets Day Event, the Big Blue Oval announced that it will be developing a new three-row EV SUV for 2025.

Field says Ford will introduce a three-row SUV in 2025 as part of its second-gen EV lineup. 350 miles of range with battery that is one-third smaller. "We call it a personal bullet train. ... It'll be affordable." pic.twitter.com/wEmHb5BJxt — Jordyn Grzelewski (@JGrzelewski) May 22, 2023

Currently, the only available glimpses of the electric vehicle show a skateboard-like architecture, like many EVs today, and three rows of seats. Ford's Doug Field states, "We call it a personal bullet train." Details are scarce, but Ford assured the public that it will have an estimated 350 miles of range and be "affordable." It is not yet known what price bracket "affordable" falls into. But the new unnamed SUV shows Ford is serious about having as many EVs on the road as possible within a relatively short period.