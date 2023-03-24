Ford Just Dropped Big News On Its Mysterious Project T3 Electric Truck

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck has already proven to be one of the most in-demand EVs on the market. Now Ford plans to make another EV truck that is so far just titled Project T3. Details are scarce so far, but Ford is pulling out all the stops to make sure that production goes as smoothly and responsibly as possible. Ford plans to build the truck in 2025 at its new BlueOval City plant in West Tennessee.

According to a press release from Ford, T3 stands for "Trust the Truck" and that phrase serves as the new model's entire design philosophy. Ford wants to build an EV that people can rely on, much like its internal combustion brand siblings. Ford says the truck will not only be easier to produce than the Lightning, it hopes T3 will be its most versatile truck yet. Anything that can smooth over the production delays of the Lightning is sure to be a good thing in Ford's book. If all goes according to plan, BlueOval City will be instrumental in Ford's future EV truck plans.