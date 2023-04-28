Tesla Model Y's 7-Seat Option Just Got A Price Drop

Tesla's cars have been receiving so many price cuts lately that tracking them is becoming difficult. Last week, we reported about the price cut on Tesla Model 3 — the EV-maker's most affordable car. That price cut brought the base model of the Model 3 to $39,990. A week later, Tesla is doing something similar to the company's popular Model Y SUV.

For those unaware, Tesla offers two-seat options for potential Model Y SUV owners. While the standard variant of the car seats five, there is an option for consumers to opt for a seven-seat variant for an additional charge. As you might expect, the seven-seat variant is popular among families who often travel with many kids. Tesla's latest price cut is making this upgrade cheaper for such families, reducing the price from $4,000 to $1,000, a $3,000 reduction.

Given that the latest price cut doesn't concern the standard five-seater Tesla Model Y, this variant continues to be priced at $47K. Tesla also sells a five-seater Long Range variant for $50K, followed by the seven-seater variant, which retails for $53K in the U.S.

This was the original price of the seat upgrade when the Model Y was first introduced in 2021. While not as significant as some of the company's other recent price cuts, families considering the Model Y as their next car will welcome the decision to make the seven-seater upgrade cheaper.