Tesla delivers some new EVs missing USB ports

At this point, most people who follow the automotive market know that the pandemic has created a significant shortage of processors and other components. Typically, missing components have to do with chips to operate computerized sensors and other items inside the vehicles. However, parts shortages are impacting other components you might not expect. One example is new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that have reportedly been delivered recently missing USB ports.

According to buyers of these vehicles, Tesla typically doesn’t say anything. Many haven’t realized their vehicles are missing charging ports until they get them home and attempt to connect their phones. Tesla has said the global parts shortage is why its cars are missing USB-C ports. The missing ports are typically along the backside of the center console.

However, at least one owner has reported that USB ports for the rear seat occupants are also missing. Interestingly, if the USB ports in the center console are missing, wireless charging is also reportedly not working. The lack of USB ports and inactive wireless charging means that users have no way to charge their smartphones in the vehicles.

The first reports of missing USB ports in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles began circulating on November 11. Interestingly, some owners who recently received their vehicles have USB ports, but vehicles with USB ports appear to have been delivered no later than November 6. Tesla delivery specialists did warn some buyers in advance that they would be missing their charging ports.

However, some were unaware of the missing ports until they discovered it themselves. In addition, Tesla has made some questionable decisions during the parts shortage. In one example, Tesla delivered vehicles missing passenger lumbar support adjustment. Some expected the feature to be retrofitted into the vehicles or for the cost of the feature to be refunded, but Tesla did neither. By comparison, BMW was also unable to deliver vehicles with lumbar support but did give people a $175 refund.

Tesla has told vehicle owners with missing USB ports that they can schedule a service appointment and have the ports installed when they are available. USB ports are expected to be available at some point in December. Many Tesla buyers are understandably angry that they weren’t told their vehicles would be missing the USB ports. However, it’s not a surprise that the Tesla delivery specialist wouldn’t mention it as they may not have even known it themselves.

Recently, Tesla increased the price of its Model Y EV by $1000. With that increase, the price for that particular model has increased by almost $9000 since the beginning of 2021. Much of the price increase was because Tesla eliminated the entry-level rear-wheel-drive version of the car. Only the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version is available today. Recently, Tesla has added a new feature via a software update, which brought Sentry Mode Live Camera Access but required a subscription.

Early this month, Tesla began an interesting new pilot that allows supercharger access for any electric vehicle. The project first began in the Netherlands, but Tesla has promised the pilot will expand to other countries in the coming months. With demand for electric vehicles expected to grow partly because governments are instituting new policies to encourage EV adoption, many new electric vehicles are in the works. One of the higher-profile electric vehicle projects comes from Apple and is known as Project Titan. Recently, Apple hired a former Tesla engineer to help in its electric car endeavor.