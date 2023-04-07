A New Tesla Just Got Cheaper Again

If you have been holding off on buying a new Tesla EV for the past few months, you definitely made a solid decision in hindsight. The EV automaker has been on a price cut spree since the beginning of 2023, and has silently updated the prices of its cars yet again to make them cheaper, Reuters reports.

This is the fifth price cut for Tesla vehicles in the U.S. since the start of the year. The timing of these price cuts is also interesting, given that the United States is set to reduce — and in some cases remove — tax credits on select zero-emission vehicles due to stricter guidelines.

Tesla seems to be pushing ahead with these price cuts despite analysts predicting that further price cuts will almost certainly affect Tesla's industry-leading profit margins. These new price cuts also come in the backdrop of Tesla's first-quarter results, in which the company confirmed a 4% increase in overall vehicle deliveries.

Tesla is estimated to have shopped more than 423,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, and hopes to sell more than 1.8 million cars by the end of 2023. While Tesla continues to focus on the U.S. market, the company has been witnessing increased demand from other potential high-growth markets like China, Europe, and the rest of Asia.