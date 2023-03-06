Tesla Cuts US Price For Model S And Model X Again

Electric vehicles are in a bit of an odd spot regarding pricing. On the one hand, you have the Chevy Bolt, which can be one of the biggest bargains in motorized transportation, electric or gas, with the right set of tax breaks, discounts, and incentives. On the other hand, vehicles like the Ford F-150 Lightning are immediately popular out of the gate — so popular that Ford couldn't keep up with demand, experienced issues with battery sourcing, and increased the price. The price increase did nothing to decrease the public's demand for the truck.

In January, Tesla cut prices of its entire lineup by 20% or more for some models. Not to be outdone by a comparatively new automaker, Ford took an axe to Mustang Mach-E prices and lowered the MSRP by up to $5,900. Ford is also ramping up production on a significant portion of its lineup for 2023, and that will likely mean a price drop in the future, although nothing concrete has been announced. As of yesterday, Tesla again dropped the price of some of its models.