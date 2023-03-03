It's About To Get A Lot Easier To Find A New Ford F-150 Lightning Or Mustang Mach-E

Yesterday, it was announced that Ford is reportedly reigniting the fires of production to get the production schedule of the F-150 Lightning EV back on track after a long series of delays. Issues with the battery shut down the production line for several weeks, while the absolutely wild demand for the vehicle meant each vehicle was sold fast. The Lightning's EV sibling, the Mustang Mach-E, has also enjoyed incredible demand in the face of numerous delays.

Ford has been going at full-tilt to engineer and produce EVs that are good enough for wide scale adoption. That will accomplish two vital goals for the Big Blue Oval: First, it will allow Ford to beat Tesla at its own game. Second, Ford can lead the charge towards more sustainably powered cars. Now, Ford is planning to further increase production for a good chunk of its lineup to both satisfy customer demand and beat other EV makers to the punch.