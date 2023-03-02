Ford Will Reportedly Restart Production Of Popular F-150 Lighting This Month

The Ford F-150 Lightning is potentially a huge move for Ford, and automakers in general, towards more commonplace electrified vehicles. It's not a lifestyle vehicle in the way that a lot of electric cars are, and offers all the benefits of a regular pickup truck in an EV package. It's hard to overstate how important the F-150 Lightning could be for the future, especially if fleet sales take off and contracting firms — as well as maintenance teams — start placing orders.

There was, however, a huge roadblock in the way of the Ford's success. Ford couldn't make enough trucks to match the already wild demand, and production had to be shut down for a month due to supply issues with the battery and safety concerns. Until now, Ford Lightning trucks (and Ford Maverick trucks) have basically dried up on dealer lots, and it's now very difficult to buy one. However, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for EV and Ford fans, as Ford is firing up production once again.