The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Responded To Tesla's Big Price Cut
The Ford F-150 Lightning is sold out for quite a while. Due to its extreme popularity, the Lightning will be unavailable until Ford can get faster and higher EV production underway. The Mustang Mach-E, the brand's crossover SUV EV, isn't much different and has enjoyed incredibly high demand since its release. That's a double-edged sword for Ford as very popular cars aren't a bad thing at all, if (and that's a big "if") it can keep up with production. But Ford also has the advantage of a near-global supply chain and multiple production lines to smooth out production delays. It's only a matter of when that will happen.
Tesla, on the other hand, does not have the advantage of being a century-plus-old automaker, yet it slashed the price of its entire lineup earlier this month by upwards of 20% in an effort to attract more buyers who may have balked at the price. Dearborn, Michigan's Blue Oval, not to be outdone by Elon, is similarly cutting the price of its Mach-E across the entire range.
Ford is firing up EV production
According to a press release from Ford, the brand is cutting prices and increasing production to draw more people over to their line of EVs. Ford states, "The production increase is a key part of the Ford+ Plan, underscoring the company's commitment to lead the EV revolution by increasing the value of its EVs for customers, continuing to position Mustang Mach-E as a compelling option for those looking for an electric SUV, and growing market share. Ford already offers EV customers a full-size truck, SUV, and van – and has secured the batteries and raw material to scale production of all these models in 2023."
Ford's CEO Jim Farley said in a tweet that Ford has a target to produce 130,000 Mach-Es in 2023. Last year it made 78,000.
Ford lowered the price of the standard range Mach-E eAWD and RWD by $600 and $900 respectively. The California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range model dropped by $5,580. The Premium RWD and eAWD versions now enjoy $3,980 and $3,680 respective discounts. The performance-oriented GT Extended Range is now $5,900 cheaper. And finally, the Extended Range battery price has been cut by $1,600. Ford says the price cuts will also apply to customers who have already ordered a Mach-E and are waiting for delivery.