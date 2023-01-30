The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Responded To Tesla's Big Price Cut

The Ford F-150 Lightning is sold out for quite a while. Due to its extreme popularity, the Lightning will be unavailable until Ford can get faster and higher EV production underway. The Mustang Mach-E, the brand's crossover SUV EV, isn't much different and has enjoyed incredibly high demand since its release. That's a double-edged sword for Ford as very popular cars aren't a bad thing at all, if (and that's a big "if") it can keep up with production. But Ford also has the advantage of a near-global supply chain and multiple production lines to smooth out production delays. It's only a matter of when that will happen.

Tesla, on the other hand, does not have the advantage of being a century-plus-old automaker, yet it slashed the price of its entire lineup earlier this month by upwards of 20% in an effort to attract more buyers who may have balked at the price. Dearborn, Michigan's Blue Oval, not to be outdone by Elon, is similarly cutting the price of its Mach-E across the entire range.