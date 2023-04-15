Charging Your Tesla Model Y At Home: How Much Will It Cost You?

Tesla's expanding network of DC Supercharger fast-charging stations is among the many reasons people buy a Tesla Model Y over the Kia EV6, Mustang Mach-E, or Hyundai Ioniq 5, despite the premium MSRP. The Tesla Model Y Long Range ($52,990) and Performance ($56,990) have a 75 kWh battery to deliver 330 and 303 miles of driving range, respectively.

When the batteries run dry, expect to pay about $29 at a Tesla Supercharger — provided you're filling up at a DC fast-charging rate of $0.50 per kWh (charging rates will vary by location).

Since most Tesla Superchargers could deliver a maximum 250 kW output, you could replenish your Model Y batteries from 10% to 80% in about 27 minutes. Compared to a gasoline-powered crossover that'll cost about $54 to fill a 15-gallon fuel tank (at $3.61 per gallon based on national average gas prices), you get more bang for the buck with a Tesla Model Y — especially considering all the available tax credits buyers can take advantage of.