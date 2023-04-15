Charging Your Tesla Model Y At Home: How Much Will It Cost You?
Tesla's expanding network of DC Supercharger fast-charging stations is among the many reasons people buy a Tesla Model Y over the Kia EV6, Mustang Mach-E, or Hyundai Ioniq 5, despite the premium MSRP. The Tesla Model Y Long Range ($52,990) and Performance ($56,990) have a 75 kWh battery to deliver 330 and 303 miles of driving range, respectively.
When the batteries run dry, expect to pay about $29 at a Tesla Supercharger — provided you're filling up at a DC fast-charging rate of $0.50 per kWh (charging rates will vary by location).
Since most Tesla Superchargers could deliver a maximum 250 kW output, you could replenish your Model Y batteries from 10% to 80% in about 27 minutes. Compared to a gasoline-powered crossover that'll cost about $54 to fill a 15-gallon fuel tank (at $3.61 per gallon based on national average gas prices), you get more bang for the buck with a Tesla Model Y — especially considering all the available tax credits buyers can take advantage of.
How much will it cost to recharge the Tesla Model Y at home?
The Tesla Model Y has a Type 2 AC charging port with a maximum output of 11 kW. Given a cost per kWh of around $0.13 (depending on location), you'll pay less than $10 to recharge your Tesla Model Y's 75 kWh battery, which is good for over 300 miles of real-world driving.
Another bonus with the Model Y is the performance aspect: Equipped with dual-electric motors, the Model Y Long Range could accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds, and reach a 135 mph top speed. Meanwhile, the Model Y Performance finishes the deed in 3.5 seconds, and could achieve a higher 155 mph top speed.
If you could live with the potentially subpar build quality and poor customer service, Tesla EVs remain top dog. Still, give credit where it's due, as the EV revolution wouldn't be the same without Tesla leading the pack.