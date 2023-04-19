Tesla Price Cut Brings Model 3 Even Closer To Elon Musk's First Promise

Tesla is once again slashing the prices of parts of its lineup. This is the second time this month that prices have dropped for the EV brand and now the Model 3, Tesla's least expensive EV, get's even less expensive. Now, a base Model 3 retails for exactly $39,990, dipping the price under $40,000 for the first time in quite a while. The bone-stock (not that Teslas have too many options anyway)Rear-wheel drive Model 3 has an estimated range of 272 miles, roughly in line with what you would get from the other budget-star EV, the Chevy Bolt.

If recent months are any indication, Elon's EV automaker seems to be moving in an opposite direction than companies like Ford, whose flagship EV, the F-150 Lightning has just gotten more expensive since its launch, and that's even after huge delays in manufacturing. At least this new Model 3 price cut is closer to the original target price of $35,000 that Elon Musk boasted about when the vehicle launched.