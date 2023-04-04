GM's Next-Gen EV Deliveries Have Been Painfully Low In 2023

General Motors is putting a lot of time, effort, and money into its new Ultium electric vehicle platform. GM plans to use the architecture to underpin all of its future EVs, so there is a lot riding on the success of the two current EVs that use Ultium tech underneath: the Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV, and the GMC Hummer EV — the 9,000 pound super truck that can crab walk sideways. It's worth noting that GM's compact EV, the Chevy Bolt, uses previous generation architecture that's likely on its way out.

Ultium cars like the bespoke $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq are impressive showcases of technology, but GM is not planning to sell them en masse. However, cars like the Lyriq have the potential to move the needle. Trucks like the Hummer, although huge and expensive, have the capability to act as a flagship for the technology.

How are these cars selling? In short, not well. For the first quarter of 2023, GMC has sold a total of two (yes, only two) EV Hummers.