GM's Next-Gen EV Deliveries Have Been Painfully Low In 2023
General Motors is putting a lot of time, effort, and money into its new Ultium electric vehicle platform. GM plans to use the architecture to underpin all of its future EVs, so there is a lot riding on the success of the two current EVs that use Ultium tech underneath: the Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV, and the GMC Hummer EV — the 9,000 pound super truck that can crab walk sideways. It's worth noting that GM's compact EV, the Chevy Bolt, uses previous generation architecture that's likely on its way out.
Ultium cars like the bespoke $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq are impressive showcases of technology, but GM is not planning to sell them en masse. However, cars like the Lyriq have the potential to move the needle. Trucks like the Hummer, although huge and expensive, have the capability to act as a flagship for the technology.
How are these cars selling? In short, not well. For the first quarter of 2023, GMC has sold a total of two (yes, only two) EV Hummers.
The numbers don't lie
The Bolt and Bolt EUV, for comparison, are doing relatively well according to GM's sales numbers, and dealerships have managed to move 19,700 Bolts so far in 2023. Fortunately for Cadillac, the Lyriq is picking up steam, and 968 Lyriqs have left the lot in the first quarter of 2023. Last year, only 122 of the EV Caddy were sold.
That being said, only two Hummers is tough to shake. The Hummer is hardly an entry level car, with the Edition 1 retailing for $110,295, with planned later versions retailing for close to $90,000. Even so, Tesla still managed to sell exponentially more six-figure EVs like its Model S. Ford continues to raise the price of its F-150 Lightning EV, and potential buyers are still kicking down the doors to get their hands on one.
The numbers are even tougher to stomach when it's compared to last year. GMC sold 854 Hummer EVs last year. Within the same brand, GMC sold a total of 241,522 Sierra pickup trucks; a truck that, although not as excessive as the Hummer, has no issue approaching six-figures when configured with options.
Hopefully, for GM's Ultium future, upcoming cars like the EV Equinox and EV Silverado can add some sales magic to the platform. A couple of Hummers isn't going to do it.