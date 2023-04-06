Bombshell Leak Accuses Tesla Employees Of Sharing Videos Captured By Customer EVs

Tesla is embroiled in a new controversy after many employees have been accused of sharing sensitive images and data recorded by customer vehicles. The images, captured by the electric vehicle (EV) maker's cameras and sensors, were reportedly used for entertainment by the employees, sparking concerns over customer privacy and potential misuse of the collected data.

Reuters reports that it reached out to 300 employees to investigate the matter, and about a dozen of those agreed to share their experiences on condition of anonymity. The whistleblowers noted that some of the imagery shared were explicit or embarrassing, including one video of a supposed naked man approaching his vehicle.

"I'm bothered by it because the people who buy the car, I don't think they know that their privacy is, like, not respected [...] We could see them doing laundry and really intimate things. We could see their kids," one employee reportedly shared. Some of the activity was less invasive, such as how workers would alter some images of street signs and other random environmental objects with captions or as memes to be shared in private employee chats.

Even Elon Musk is said to have been a victim of the antics. Employees reportedly caught sight of the inside of someone's garage, which stored a submarine once used in the 1977 James Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me." The sub was a reimagined Lotus Esprit S1 nicknamed "Wet Nellie." That garage belonged to Musk, who bought the submarine in 2013.