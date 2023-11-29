Common Problems That Can Happen With The Toyota RAV4

Toyota has stood as the car brand of reliability for decades. The RAV4, first introduced in 1994, holds a high position on the lineup for the most reliable Toyota models ever built. Many also consider the RAV4 one of the most affordable and durable Toyota cars. A car model that has been around this long has seen a lot of refinement over the years. However, although Toyota has adjusted to new car trends with each generation, issues can still linger.

Some of these problems can be avoided with a reasonably regular maintenance schedule. But with more used RAV4s in the market — some with hundreds of thousands of miles on the odometer — some of these hiccups will be unavoidable.

The RAV4's issues include excessive oil consumption, steering wheel problems, lagging transmissions, fuel system problems, and electrical complications, among other troubles. Here, you'll see which RAV4 model years frequently experience what issues and what might cause them. Although, this is not an exhaustive list.