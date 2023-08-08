5 Of The Most Unreliable Used Toyotas To Stay Away From
The used car market can be very hit or miss, so it's important to know what you're looking for. With used car prices coming down, it's the perfect time to jump back into the market. There are some factors to be aware of, however, and certain models should be avoided if you can swing it. If you've narrowed down your purchase to Toyota, there are certainly some more reliable models than others.
It doesn't mean that anything you buy on this list will simply break down overnight, but there's a higher risk that issues could come up sooner rather than later. That's especially a problem in the used market where you might be picking up something that's five years old or more. You roll the dice on decisions like this every time you buy a used car, but knowing that some models run into problems more than others can help you maximize your odds and get the most out of your new ride. Toyota is overall known for quality rides, but that doesn't mean every model exists without problems.
Toyota Sienna
The Toyota Sienna is typically a reliable minivan all things considered, but when issues do arise they can get costly. According to RepairPal, the Sienna comes in at an annual repair cost of $544, which isn't all that bad on the surface. However, the site notes the issues that do crop up have a higher chance of being more severe than other comparable vans on the market.
Going only back to 2022 and you can see there are currently two recalls out for the Sienna, and that'll be something you have to be aware of when purchasing a new car. If you're buying it directly from the dealership, they might be able to handle issues for you before the purchase, but going through a third party won't always give you that luxury. Overall, the Sienna comes in ranked sixth in reliability out of eight total from RepairPal — quite low considering the good reputation Toyota has. If you can get a good price it might still be worth it, but there are better van options out there.
Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most unreliable Toyotas on the market according to RepairPal. When compared to other full-size SUVs, it comes in at dead last. RepairPal gives it a reliability rating of 2.5 out of five, making it a vehicle to avoid if you're hunting for something new to drive. Repair costs are quite expensive on the Land Cruiser, with some of the frequent repairs costing upwards of $1000. The annual repair cost of one is $843, making it far higher than other comparable options like a GMC Yukon or Chevy Suburban.
If you're looking for something reliable and relatively cheap, data suggests you'll want to steer clear of Toyota's SUV. This doesn't mean you're guaranteed to run into issues if you pick one up, but it's certainly one of Toyota's least reliable options out there. With so many other choices, including other SUVs in a similar price range, there's not a lot of sense in picking up the Land Cruiser.
Toyota Prius
The Prius is a very popular car, but when you compare it to other midsizes on the market there are better options. It comes in 10th according to RepairPal's most reliable midsize cars, meaning it's pretty much middle of the pack. It does boast a cheaper-than-average annual repair bill of about $400 a year, but owners do report having to bring it into the repair shop just a bit more than other comparable cars.
What makes the Prius the tough sell it is, especially on the used market, the fact the Toyota Camry is a comparable car boasting a lower annual rate and a higher reliability score from RepairPal. If you're looking for a new Toyota car, the Camry would end up being a better option for you in the long haul. In the end, it's tough to go wrong with a Toyota in this category because no matter what they come in much cheaper in terms of repairs than other options like a Hyundai Sonata or Chevy Malibu. The Prius just loses points because there's a better option from the same brand.
Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is the worst midsize truck on the market in terms of reliability according to RepairPal. They don't have the highest annual repair cost, coming in at just $478 — making it one of the lower ones, actually. However, when there is a problem, it tends to be more severe than the other midsize trucks on the market. Coupled with the fact that owners report bringing Tacomas to the shop more frequently than the other options, it makes the Tacoma a difficult truck to recommend.
With the Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Chevy Colorado all being similar trucks in this tier, you'd be better off going in their directions if you're looking for something more reliable. Toyota is known for its reliable cars, so it's recommended to stray away from its truck selection if you're making a used purchase. There are simply better options when it comes to trucks.
Toyota Sequoia
The Toyota Sequoia rounds out the list not because it's typically unreliable, but because there are just better options to go for in terms of full-size SUVs. If you're deadset on grabbing a Toyota, then the Sequoia will serve you just fine. If you're going for sheer reliability, something you should value highly in the used car market, then picking up a Mazda CX-9 or Nissan Armada could potentially fit your needs more.
Going off RepairPal again, the Sequoia average annual repair bill is $642, about $100 more than the Armada and CX-9. However, that does make it cheaper than the average bill for fullsize SUVs in general. RepairPal puts the Sequoia at number five in most reliable fullsize SUVs, so it's not like you'd be buying a lemon by any means here. The Sequoia does run into the issue of its repairs being considered more severe than others when it has to go into the shop however, meaning things can get costly.