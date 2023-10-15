2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Review: An Exciting Version Of A Sensible Choice

One glance at the Tonale's sneering headlights and grille, and you may get the feeling that the Alfa is a bit bored with you. Yes, you have to drive it, and it's annoyed by the inconvenience of it all. This level of arrogance is fine when you expect it, and it wouldn't be a proper Alfa if it didn't project this kind of feeling. So while the overall body shape is similar to other crossovers, there's a degree of personality and uniqueness to its looks. It's all sitting on a set of 19" rims which rock a striking circular pattern.

The eye-catching looks carry over to the inside. You get a nice suede trim on the seats and dash, red stitching to set the black off, and Alfa's crest embroidered into each headrest. The non-suede parts are textured, and this does give them a more interesting and luxurious look. If we're being picky, we could point towards the amount of plastic the interior includes, at what is technically a luxury price point.

A basic Tonale retails for a shade under $43,000 — but optional extras can ramp that price up quickly. The trim we tested is far from the basic model, but still carried a plasticky interior. It's good quality plastic, but some kind of metal or a similar option for things like the "DNA" mode selection wheel would have helped nudge things to the next level.