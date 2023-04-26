Every Tesla Model Compared: Which Is Best For You?

Mention electric cars, and there's one automaker that will probably come to mind first: Elon Musk's Tesla. Though the American car company is no longer the only player in the EV space, with plenty of rivals launching their own electric SUVs, sedans, trucks, and more, it's arguably the most successful. Tesla has built a reputation on delivering some of the most range, the most effective public charging network, and being arguably the most aggressive automaker when it comes to pushing out new features.

It's hard to believe, in fact, that Tesla has only been producing cars since 2008. The original Tesla Roadster gave a taste of what the automaker had in mind, but it was undoubtedly a niche product: by the time Tesla discontinued the convertible in 2012, it had sold less than 2,500 examples. However, it had already done its job, ushering in the Model S electric sedan.

Now, Tesla has ambitions across the automotive spectrum. There's a second-generation Tesla Roadster on the roadmap, along with the love-it-or-hate-it Cybertruck electric pickup. The Tesla Semi saw the company expand into commercial logistics, and there have been long-standing rumors of an even smaller, cheaper Tesla EV. For the moment, though, potential electric car buyers have four Tesla models they should be considering.