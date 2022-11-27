5 Big Reasons Why You Should Stay Away From The Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X is an exciting addition to the automotive world. Tesla vehicles have been a staple component of the electric vehicle marketplace for over a decade, and Tesla is consistently found at the bleeding edge of innovation and style in this space. However, there are some major drawbacks that come along with a Tesla, and the new Model X is no different. Aside from the price tag of a Tesla, there are actually a number of reasons why these cars don't stand up to the test of time in the same way that some other cars might.

U.S. News & World Report notes that the Tesla Model X will run you roughly $115,000 — a significant premium to be sure. For this immense price tag, you might expect to drive away an enormously luxurious, high performance vehicle. However, the truth is that while Teslas provide a cutting edge driving experience to their owners, the Tesla Model X leaves a lot to be desired even with the power of its brand name behind it — and this enormous price tag that should signal luxury and performance to buyers.

This isn't to say that the Model X should be avoided by everyone in the market for a new EV. Understanding the full picture can help you make a smarter decision when it comes to purchasing a new car, especially one that's this expensive.