Tesla Model C: Will We Ever See This Smaller, Cheaper Model?

Back in 2006, Tesla's then-chairman Elon Musk wrote a blog post explaining his plans for the company's future. In short, the roadmap laid out a plan to build an electric sports car, then use the profits to make and sell an affordable electric car, and use the profits from that car to make an even more affordable electric car.

Now 17 years old, that plan broadly covers the original Tesla Roadster, the Model S, and the Model 3. But it's a plan that can simply be replicated for as long as the economies of scale and lowering costs of EV technologies allow.

The next logical step is an EV that's even more affordable than today's Model 3 and Model Y. Although it doesn't have an official name yet, this is where the so-called Model C comes in.

Musk first announced such a car in 2018, saying Tesla could "maybe" make it a reality in three years' time, reported CNBC. Musk added: "I think in order for us to get to...a $25,000 car, that's something we can do...But if we work really hard I think maybe we can do that in about three years."

A similar statement appeared again at Tesla's Battery Day event in September 2020. During a two-hour presentation, Musk said: "We're confident that long term, we can design and manufacture a compelling $25,000 electric vehicle...this has always been our dream, from the beginning of the company."