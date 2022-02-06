Why the internet is not impressed with Tesla’s prototype Cybertruck

A new video of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck just leaked over at the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, and the internet is not overly impressed. The footage most likely comes from the Gigafactory in Texas, which is where Tesla is planning to manufacture these massive trucks. The video might just be the clearest look at the Cybertruck we’ve gotten so far, showing a prototype of the vehicle in its full glory, complete with odd wipers and a special surprise: zero door handles.

photowalking/Shutterstock

Lasting just over three minutes, the video has no sound, but does feature hilarious subtitles that make up for the lack of audio. It was probably filmed by factory employees, but the video could also be from visitors who are wearing protective gear. At one point, the subtitles indicate someone featured in the video said, “Man, tell Elon he doing too much,” possibly referring to the over-the-top design of the Cybertruck.

The polygon-looking, ultra-durable vehicle always seems to divide the internet — people either love it or hate it. It’s hard to deny the Cybertruck’s design is an acquired taste, but Tesla does promise it will be a powerful vehicle built with endurance, strength, and passenger protection in mind. However, the video brings up some critical questions, including a big one — how do you even open the doors?

The internet doesn’t love the Cybertruck design

The Cybertruck prototype featured in the video doesn’t have any door handles, prompting an explanation seemingly from the person recording the video. Based on the subtitles, simply tapping your phone or keycard against one of Cybertruck’s sensors will cause the door to open. This sounds cool on paper but could be a problem if something breaks.

The vehicle also features a giant windshield and wiper, the latter of which also received some heat in the YouTube comments. It looks quite impractical, to the point where some users openly hope it won’t be part of the final product. That’s still entirely possible — Elon Musk said on Twitter in December 2021 that he didn’t like the design of the wiper, either. He said in his tweet, “Deployable wiper that stows in [the] front trunk would be ideal, but complex.” This could be a solution, but having to stow and then re-attach the wiper could prove to be annoying over time.

Another thing many users remarked on is the size of the truck, with many preferring its seemingly slimmed-down size. However, the stainless steel finish and the odd shape proved less popular, and one of the people in the video even compared it to a refrigerator. Of course, this is just a prototype and things may change by the time the vehicle hits the market.

The Cybertruck may resemble a refrigerator, but it’s supposed to be one super-sturdy vehicle — although, much like with the wipers, there is still room for improvement. In 2019, for example, Elon Musk was showed off the car and praised its “indestructible” windows. Much to the amusement of the audience, when tested, both of the windows broke.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s release date is still unconfirmed, but it may not happen this year, with the latest rumors pushing the launch to 2023. Perhaps by the time the vehicle arrives, some of the Cybertruck design choices will make more sense than they do right now.