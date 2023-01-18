2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Pricing And EV Credit Details Confirmed
Alfa Romeo's lineup in the United States used to consist of only the Giulia sedan, the Stelvio SUV, and the sporty Quadrifoglio versions of both. Alfa's website has long since teased adding another vehicle, the Tonale, a compact SUV that sports Alfa Romeo's classic grille and good looks. While the Giulia and Stelvio are both decidedly gas-powered, the Tonale is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The hybrid system allows the Tonale to achieve a range of 30 miles running only on batteries. After that, the gas motor kicks in for a combined range of an estimated 320 miles.
With an electric motor and a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder working in unison, the 285-horsepower Tonale is no slouch when it comes to performance. In typical Alfa Romeo fashion, the Tonale is rather quick for an SUV with a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of roughly six seconds, according to Alfa Romeo. Alfas have never been particularly inexpensive, but the Tonale's PHEV allows it to take advantage of some help from Uncle Sam.
Alfa's first plug-in
According to a press release from Alfa Romeo, the 2024 Tonale will be eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit for anyone leasing the vehicle.
The base trim of the Tonale, dubbed Sprint, starts at $42,995 plus a $1,595 destination charge. The next trim, Ti, retails for $44,995 plus destination. Finally, Veloce, the top trim level, carries a price tag of $47,495 plus destination. The $42,995 base price makes it the least expensive vehicle in Alfa's lineup, beating out the current $43,125 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint.
The Tonale is Alfa's first hybrid of any sort and the $7,500 could certainly move the needle for people who want an at least partially electrified vehicle. In a press release, Larry Dominique, SVP and Head of Alfa Romeo North America said: "We look forward to launching the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale and competing in the premium compact sport-utility vehicle segment with the brand's first plug-in hybrid offering."
The Ti and Volace trims will be the first Tonales available to pre-order with the Sprint coming later during the first quarter of this year.