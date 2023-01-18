2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Pricing And EV Credit Details Confirmed

According to a press release from Alfa Romeo, the 2024 Tonale will be eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit for anyone leasing the vehicle.

Alfa Romeo

The base trim of the Tonale, dubbed Sprint, starts at $42,995 plus a $1,595 destination charge. The next trim, Ti, retails for $44,995 plus destination. Finally, Veloce, the top trim level, carries a price tag of $47,495 plus destination. The $42,995 base price makes it the least expensive vehicle in Alfa's lineup, beating out the current $43,125 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint.

Alfa Romeo

The Tonale is Alfa's first hybrid of any sort and the $7,500 could certainly move the needle for people who want an at least partially electrified vehicle. In a press release, Larry Dominique, SVP and Head of Alfa Romeo North America said: "We look forward to launching the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale and competing in the premium compact sport-utility vehicle segment with the brand's first plug-in hybrid offering."

The Ti and Volace trims will be the first Tonales available to pre-order with the Sprint coming later during the first quarter of this year.