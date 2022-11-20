Here's How Fast The Alfa Romeo Giulia Really Is

The Alfa Romeo name strikes a different chord depending on who you ask. Enthusiasts will rave about styling and how Alfas look like no other vehicle on the road. On the other hand, it's hard to deny the brand's historical reputation of shoddy build quality and unreliability: Two main reasons why Alfas depreciate more than comparable German or American cars.

However, the inner circles love Alfas for their speed and handling dynamics. These two features signal, conversely, that you can't go wrong with an Alfa if you want a fast, sharp-handling car. And when it comes to speed, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the hotrod Giulia Quadrifoglio are willing partners. According to Alfa Romeo, the Giulia starts at under $50,000 and offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the base Giulia rockets from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds (AWD), and boasts a 149 mph top speed.