The Reason Why Alfa Romeos Depreciate More Than Almost Any Car

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo has longstanding love-and-hate relationships with enthusiasts worldwide. It could have something to do with the gorgeous Italian-bred styling of Alfa Romeo vehicles, but it mainly involves the baptism of fire that all drivers encounter from time to time: breakdowns. Jeremy Clarkson of the old "Top Gear" famously said that you must own an Alfa to be considered a real petrolhead. Clarkson also said "Alfa builds a car to be as good as a car can be. Briefly."

When they work, Alfas feel like no other vehicle on the road. But the highs are accompanied by crashing lows that lead to expensive repair bills, severe downtimes, and general heartache. You deal with troubles or flaws more in an Alfa than in any other car brand, and this reputation severely affects how Alfas depreciate over time. Car and Driver summed it up with its long-term test of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolgio, a car that is worthy of affection but has trouble keeping out of the workshop.