2023 Infiniti Q50 Review: Aging Out

I confess I'd forgotten about the Infiniti Q50. At a time when sedans continue to dwindle — in both sales and, arguably, relevance — in the U.S., you have to do something special in order to stand out. Problem is, Infiniti's message has struggled to achieve volume, and the Q50 has found it equally difficult to keep pace with its compact luxury competitors.

On the one hand, mainstays of the segment like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class have badge cachet to go along with their capabilities. At the same time, relative upstarts like the Genesis G70 are bringing new, memorable alternatives to the category.

Infiniti, with more than three decades of brand recognition in the U.S. under its belt, not to mention the heft of Nissan to shape its engineering, should arguably be perfectly placed to straddle these two worlds. Yet as we've seen from the automaker before, a paucity of investment and an insistence on recycling old designs and old tech leave the Q50 at an instant disadvantage.