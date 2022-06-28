2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 First Drive: Something Borrowed, Something New

AMG's upgrades to the C-Class's revamped looks include an AMG-specific front apron and radiator grille to give it a more sporty and aggressive style. This is complimented by an optional night package that trades in the usual chrome accents for smoked-out touches. The lower "jackwing" of the fascia also has functional vents that open to help to distribute cool air at speed. This is mirrored around the back end with a fixed spoiler lip, twin tailpipe and diffuser. It all rides on 19- to-20-inch wheels that have been aerodynamically optimized while retaining an AMG-appropriate aesthetic. Along with the AMG badging, "turbo electrified" is stamped on the side, proudly announcing the inclusion of the C 43's unique engine component.

Inside, the AMG C 43 can be fitted with an upgraded set of the optional performance seats. These retain the sporty elements of the previous version but tweaked to be lighter and slimmer. Throughout the cabin, red accents such as the stitching and seatbelts will be constant reminders of the car's AMG-ness.

Within the AMG C 43 is a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster around a meaty steering wheel, itself a lift from the EQS, but with added AMG function knobs. Beside this is an 11.9-inch tablet-like touchscreen dominating the center of the cockpit. Featuring the latest MBUX operating system, it's chock full of the strikingly colorful gizmos that Mercedes is known to provide. As such, it's a highly customizable system that might actually need an afternoon's worth of attention so that each setting can be scrutinized; as both screens function mostly independent of each other, prepare to do this twice. Thankfully, different profiles can be set for multiple drivers, and the advanced voice control which responds to "Hey Mercedes" can usually sort out most things on the fly. Voice commands work with a very natural cadence, so operators can just give their full command without having to pause after the prompt.