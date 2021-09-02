2022 Infiniti QX80 finally fixes the three-row luxe SUV’s biggest flaw

Infiniti’s biggest SUV is getting a much-needed upgrade, with the 2022 QX80 addressing one of the lingering complaints about the automaker’s lavish three-row model. Headed to dealerships this fall, the updated QX80 tackles cabin shortcomings first, looking across the aisle to its Nissan counterpart for some suggestions.

That’s no bad thing, frankly, given how the Nissan and Infiniti SUV ranges have shaken out in recent years. Our biggest complaint about the 2021 QX80, for instance, was that its price tag was significantly larger than that of its Nissan Armada cousin, but its tech didn’t live up to that premium billing.

In fact, the cabin of the Armada is distinctly more gadget-savvy than that of the Infiniti, something the automaker has finally got to grips with. Sure enough, the 2022 QX80 makes a big, widescreen 12.3-inch touchscreen standard across all grades, with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. There’s navigation as standard too, complete with lane guidance, and wireless phone charging.

It’s a clear relation to the big new touchscreen Nissan added in the latest Armada, and we can’t complain about that. The new interface is a vast improvement over the old UI, and Infiniti pairs it with its Smart Rearview Mirror with camera-based display, and a 360-degree camera. Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, backup collision intervention, blind spot intervention, and lane departure prevention are also all standard across all QX80 grades.

What stays the same is the body-on-frame platform, and the standard four-wheel independent, double-wishbone suspension system complete with rear automatic self-leveling. Infiniti’s Body Motion Control System is available as an option.

The 5.6-liter V8 engine is carried over too, with its 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2022 QX80 is rear-wheel drive as standard, though with 4WD as an option; it’s rated to tow up to 8,500 pounds, configuration depending.

Outside, it remains a sizable beast. Plenty of chrome and outsized proportions give what’s not exactly a new design at this point some lingering road presence nonetheless. 22-inch alloy wheels are available.

Inside, Napa leather seats across all three rows, along with second-row captain’s chairs, are standard. Front row heating is standard, with ventilation an option; semi-aniline leather trim is also available, as is a Bose 17-speaker audio system.

Pricing kicks off at $70,600 (plus $1,395 destination) for the 2022 QX80 Luxe; 4WD is a $3,100 option. The Premium Select trim starts at $75,365 for RWD or $78,485 for 4WD. Finally, the 2022 QX80 Sensory is from $82,235 for RWD, or from $85,335 for 4WD.