2024 Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV Review: Plug-In Hybrid Crossover Is Flexible And Finicky

Dodge is first and foremost the purveyor of brutal muscle power. From the Charger Daytona and first-gen Challenger of the muscle car era, to the Shelby-fied Omni, Charger, and Shadow front-drivers and the V-10 venom of the Viper of the Eighties and Nineties, all the way to today's Charger, Challenger, and Durango, if performance was what you were after, the "Brotherhood of Muscle" was there to welcome you into the fold.

If you were looking for something in a small crossover package, though, those offerings were few and fleeting. The first was the Raider, a captive import based on the Mitsubishi Pajero/Montero from 1987 to 1989. Then came the 2007 – 2012 Nitro, based on the Jeep Liberty, and whose best year of sales was 2007 with nearly 75,000 units before the Great Recession threw everything in the air.

Then, in 2022, Stellantis repurposed the Alfa Romeo Tonale as the Dodge Hornet for the 2023 model year, giving the American muscle wing of Stellantis a compact crossover befitting of its new image. The first model was the non-hybrid Hornet GT, which held down the fort until Stellantis knocked over the nest to reveal the 2024 Hornet R/T PHEV, Dodge's first-ever hybrid of any sort. The company recently sent one of these new hybrids down to my home in Southwestern Virginia, to spend Thanksgiving with me and determine if this sting is worth feeling in the long run.