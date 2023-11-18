2024 Mazda CX-50 Review: The CX-5 Scaled For The Great Outdoors

Mazda's path over the past few decades has been to build and sell vehicles that are all about, as the marketing once said, the "zoom-zoom-zoom." From the legendary MX-5 and iconic RX-7 all the way to its current crossover lineup, each Mazda model promises premium features with the sort of performance that can only be derived from the Japanese automaker's time on the track. Thus, every trip to the mall, every commute to work, every big outing in the great wide open can feel like piloting an MX-5 Cup car around Watkins Glen or the legendary 787B around Le Mans, even if it's in a front-drive CX-30.

What Mazda hasn't done is bring its "joy of driving" to the great outdoors. Sure, there are windy roads that go through the forests and mountains that Mazdas have worked their magic upon, but none have ventured off onto the trails where the Ford Bronco Sport, Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 all spend their time when not battling rush-hour traffic or running errands in-town. Until now.

Back in 2022, Mazda delivered the first examples of its first off-road centric crossover, the CX-50, to showrooms across North America. Sure, this new Mazda won't be scaling anything on the Rubicon Trail or in Moab, Utah, but does it deliver the "zoom-zoom-zoom" to the trails other soft-roaders occupy? To find out, Mazda sent down a 2024 CX-50 in its top-tier 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trim to my home in Virginia's New River Valley.