2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition Review: Can't See The Forest For The Trees

Look beyond the whimsical bronze wheels and the forest-friendly badging, and there's something calculatedly rational about the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition. The electrified SUV isn't the first in the automaker's line-up to feel the attention of the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) division, but even as it shouts its off-road ambitions it clearly hasn't forgotten the urban routine more likely to be its playground.

The TRD Pro series has progressively spread through Toyota's SUV and pickup line-up. Though the details vary, a few key themes are consistent: beefier wheels, typically with a striking gold finish; lifted suspension, often more rugged for off-road use; and a set of other accessories like skid plates and side rails to help keep your truck in one piece even when you run out of asphalt. While there are plenty of people for whom a new Toyota is just the start of a modification journey, the TRD Pro offers a solid start out of the factory, complete with the reassurance of a full manufacturer warranty.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The RAV4 doesn't come in TRD Pro form, but there is a 2023 RAV4 TRD Off-Road. It pairs Toyota's 2.5-liter inline-four engine with all-wheel drive and raised, TRD-tuned suspension, for 8.6 inches of ground clearance compared to the regular SUV's 8.1 inches. The AWD system can disconnect the rear driveline, and there are extra drive modes for Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, and Snow, plus a Downhill Assist Control (DAC).

You can't, however, get the TRD version with Toyota's hybrid drivetrain. Instead, you get the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, which the unkind might describe as a $33,525 (plus $1,335 destination) halfway point between the standard SUV and the TRD Off-Road.