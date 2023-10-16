2023 Jeep Compass Review: A Well-Rounded Soft-Roader

What comes to mind when you think of Jeep? Perhaps the Wrangler, the icon whose lineage can be traced back to the outbreak of World War II and the U.S government's need for a lightweight utility vehicle for the U.S. military's infantry. Maybe it's the Gladiator, the latest in a line of Jeep pickups combining the ruggedness the brand is known for with a long bed to hold it all down on the farm or out at the campsite.

It could also possibly be the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the ultimate luxury off-roaders with room for the whole family and a couple week's worth of gear for the biggest adventure out in the great wide open. Either way, Jeep would undoubtedly argue there's a model for everyone sort of lifestyle.

This no more true than Jeep's current lineup, which for the 2023 model year had nine models. Had. On March 1, 2023, parent company Stellantis made the decision to idle Illinois' Belvidere Assembly, which produced the KL-era Cherokee from 2013 through February 28, 2023. Unlike the previous generations of the iconic compact crossover, the KL came with front-wheel drive standard, and was slotted between the bigger Grand Cherokee and — what turned out to be its successor in the showroom — the Compass. Perhaps having two front-drive compacts was one too many, with sales being one of the deciding factors in which one would survive. Thus, we come to the present, with Stellantis dispatching a 2023 Compass in Latitude Lux trim to spend a week with me in Virginia's New River Valley.