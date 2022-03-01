This Is The First All-Electric Jeep BEV

Jeep has revealed its first all-electric model, with a new zero-emissions SUV headed to dealerships in early 2023. It's part of parent company Stellantis' ambitious new "Dare Forward 2030" strategy, unveiled today, which focuses on the group's vision of how it can achieve carbon net zero emissions by 2038.

You'll be unsurprised to hear that it'll involve a lot of electric vehicles. In fact, Stellantis says, it aims for 100% of its sales in Europe to be battery electric (BEVs) by the end of this decade. The US will be slower to embrace that goal, mind: by the end of the decade, Stellantis predicts, half of sales in the United States will be of BEVs.

Of course, for it to achieve that, it needs the electric cars to sell. The Stellantis brands available in the US have been fairly light on options, there, though most have some degree of EV ambition. Still, of Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, and Fiat, you can count the electrified models offered in the US market on about one hand.