2023 Grand Wagoneer L Review: Three Rows And All The Trimmings

You have to really, really need space in order for the 2023 Grand Wagoneer L to make sense. Jeep's decision to resurrect the nameplate for its most lavish SUVs felt like a sensible one, given the market for plush six-figure trucks has never been stronger. All the same, only a subset of that audience could look at the third row and cargo space of the regular Grand Wagoneer and think "huh, this just isn't enough."

According to Jeep, though, there are sufficient potential customers concluding just that to make building its stretched SUV worthwhile. At the same time it's an opportunity for the automaker to demonstrate that, while it may not be your first thought for high-end features, engaging gadgetry, or general design, that might be more a case of your own outdated experience than what Jeep is capable of.

Make no mistake, the Grand Wagoneer L is no spartan cavern inside: all that space comes with some sweet tech, too. How successful it all is, though, depends not only on your budget but just how realistic you are about your true needs.