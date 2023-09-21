Here's What Makes The Bugatti W16 Engine So Incredible

When Bugatti introduced its W16 engine in its Veyron supercar in 2005, it was the most powerful production car ever, and the first to crack the mythical four-figure horsepower barrier. 1,001 metric horsepower, to be exact, which equals 987 ponies by American standards. Making upwards of 1,000 horsepower in a racing engine might not be a big deal, but to do so in a road-legal car that needs to meet emissions standards — and be refined enough for Bugatti's luxury reputation — was no simple task.

To accomplish this feat and squeeze the finished product in the tight confines of the Veyron's engine bay, Bugatti's parent company Volkswagen essentially conjoined a pair of its eight-cylinder engines, based on a Volkswagen Passat's 4.0-liter WR8 engine with its narrow angle between cylinder banks. If you can picture two conventional V8 engines, nestled one on top of the other, and sharing one cylinder head per bank of eight cylinders and a common crankshaft, that's what Bugatti did.

Reportedly, this idea came to Volkswagen's then-chairman Ferdinand Piech while riding a bullet train in Japan, and was quickly transcribed onto an envelope. It seems that Piech, the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, had a penchant for 16-cylinder engines since developing one for Porsche in the 1970s, which was never utilized.