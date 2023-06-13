Rimac Announces Delivery Of Its First Nevera EV Hypercar To The US
The Rimac Nevera is, currently, the fastest electric car on the road today. Last year, Rimac was able to pin its EV hypercar to a fairly astonishing 258 miles per hour. That's wickedly fast for any car, much less one powered by batteries. The Rimac accomplishes that speed through the help of four electric motors that generate 1,914 horsepower, or about 1.87 times that of the Tesla Model S Plaid. Of course with a price tag of about $2.4 million a pop, you would expect the Rimac to be fast.
Rimac, based in Croatia and operating with Bugatti as a joint venture, just announced that it has delivered its first Nevera to the United States, meaning that the lightspeed electric menace can now take advantage of America's large network of straight highways, winding back roads, and hundreds of local race tracks. The car was delivered by Manhattan Motorcars, which is one of only 13 official Rimac dealers in the United States.
The fastest EV on American shores
Spending over $2 million on a car lets you experience a number of benefits that you wouldn't get when you buy even a six-figure car, not the least of which is an entire press release dedicated to the car you purchased. Manhattan Motorcars announced that it will be around for the new owner long after they drive away. Perks include special events, customized service appointments, and working with Rimac itself over the delivery process of the car.
The specific Nevera that made its way to the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave was painted in Rimac's Gunpowder Gray for the bodywork and wheels and blacked out everywhere else. The gray tones are subtle enough, but good luck staying out of the spotlight in a car that's faster than a Bugatti Veyron and costs more than some entire neighborhoods. Only 150 Neveras ever leaving the factory makes the U.S. model ever so slightly more exclusive than it already was.