Rimac Announces Delivery Of Its First Nevera EV Hypercar To The US

The Rimac Nevera is, currently, the fastest electric car on the road today. Last year, Rimac was able to pin its EV hypercar to a fairly astonishing 258 miles per hour. That's wickedly fast for any car, much less one powered by batteries. The Rimac accomplishes that speed through the help of four electric motors that generate 1,914 horsepower, or about 1.87 times that of the Tesla Model S Plaid. Of course with a price tag of about $2.4 million a pop, you would expect the Rimac to be fast.

Rimac, based in Croatia and operating with Bugatti as a joint venture, just announced that it has delivered its first Nevera to the United States, meaning that the lightspeed electric menace can now take advantage of America's large network of straight highways, winding back roads, and hundreds of local race tracks. The car was delivered by Manhattan Motorcars, which is one of only 13 official Rimac dealers in the United States.