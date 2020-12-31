Aspark Owl hypercar is officially on sale in North America and Europe

One of the coolest hypercar’s shown off in a while comes from a new company called Aspark. The car itself is called the Owl and is billed as the fastest accelerating car in the world. The vehicle is capable of accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph in 1.72 seconds.

The incredible acceleration is thanks to horsepower numbers ranging from 2012 to 1985. The Owl makes all that power using four electric motors with a rotation speed of 15,000 RPM. Along with the massive horsepower number comes a massive torque number with a rating of 1475 pound-foot.

Aspark promises the vehicle can drive up to 249 miles per charge and has a top speed of 249 mph. The company intends to make only 50 units with 20 planned for Europe, and 20 for Asia and the Middle East. That means only ten will come to North America.

It’s an extremely expensive car at $3.56 million per unit. We can’t help but wonder if the company will be able to sell all 50 units at a price tag that makes it more expensive than almost all vehicles from very well established hypercar makers like Lamborghini, Ferrari, and others.

Aspark is based in Osaka, Japan, and has opened a showroom in its hometown. That showroom is taking orders in Europe and North America as well. In North America, the ten units available here will be sold by The Gables Sports Cars in Miami, Florida; apparently, an exotic car dealership typically handling used vehicles.

There are some significant questions surrounding Aspark. It’s not a car company. It’s an engineering firm that produced the Owl as a side project. It has no sales network, seemingly little PR or marketing, and a website that offers inconsistent messages on the vehicle. It’s also a major mystery where the cars could be serviced if needed.