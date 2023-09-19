5 Of The Biggest Car Engines Ever Sold In The U.S.

With fuel prices soaring and the electric vehicle juggernaut forging ahead at warp speed, the heyday of the large displacement internal combustion engine is almost surely in the rear view mirror. When the automobile was in its infancy, massive engines were a necessity, since that was the only method to produce sufficient horsepower using primitive technology.

Over one dozen pre-World War II cars from Bugatti, Daimler, and even Ford sported engines that surpassed 12 liters, but that's nothing compared to Fiat's S76 from 1910 — which boasted a simply massive 28.5 liter (1,739 cubic inch) four-cylinder. That's equal to more than ten of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engines that power the new 2024 Ford F-150, which is no small vehicle.

In more contemporary times, the muscle car era ushered in a rebirth and rekindled interest in outsize engines, which also went to good use powering other less sporty, but heavy vehicles like pickup trucks and luxury land yachts like the Lincoln Continental that approached twenty feet long.

Even with the existence of modern trappings like turbochargers, direct injection, and variable valve timing, these stalwarts lend truth to the old expression that "there's no replacement for displacement" when it comes to speeding things up.