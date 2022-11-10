Things Only Hardcore Gearheads Know About The AMC Gremlin

The AMC Gremlin is possibly the most oddball car of the late 20th century. To some, it has a face only a mother could love, and, to others, it is endlessly endearing. Regardless of which side of that fence you are on, the car is polarizing. Introduced to showrooms in 1970, the AMC Gremlin came from automaker American Motors Corporation to respond to the demand of American buyers for smaller cars. With its three-door hatchback layout, the Gremlin never aspired to be anything but what it was, a small economy car for an affordable price.

The MSRP of the Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle in 1970 was, according to NADA, $1,839 for the base model, and the base AMC Gremlin was $1,959. By that time, the Beetle had been a small car sales success for around a decade, and American manufacturers needed products to compete with the VW if they wanted to remain competitive. Not only did they not want to give up market share to a foreign company, but they also knew that if you can introduce customers to your entry-level model, the company has a good opportunity of retaining that customer when it is time to upgrade. So the Gremlin got its start at the dawn of the seventies and rolled through the decade to end just before it did, leaving us a quirky little car that continues to be loathed and loved today. Most people know something about these cars, but these are the things only hardcore gearheads know about the AMC Gremlin.