12 Facts About The AMC Javelin Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

American Motors Corporation has been shuttered for a few decades but is still beloved by countless fans of its often quirky and unique automobiles. Since its inception as a result of the largest corporate merger in U.S. history at the time, independent AMC struggled to survive as a tiny fish in a very large pond, competing with the largest automakers in the world. Creating unique cars to fill niche markets and utilizing savvy marketing strategies helped AMC to survive as long as it did. As a result, we have multiple models today to stand as a legacy of what AMC was. Among those interesting models is the Javelin.

Produced from 1968 to 1974, the Javelin is a four-seater pony car that sold in a competitive market against the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, and Dodge Challenger. While it would never come close to outpacing its rivals in sales volume, it performed valiantly among other benchmarks, such as styling and performance. Javelins came in two generations with the second iteration coming with the 1970 model year, introducing a new grille, longer hood, and updated lighting front and rear. Javelins were popular on the street and brought AMC into the market alongside its competition, being its first performance-oriented car. Low production numbers mean they are not common today, which means the following 12 facts are those only hardcore fans will know.