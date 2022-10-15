The Most Incredible Police Cars Of All Time

Police have used cars for almost as long as there have been cars. Early police cars were nothing more than regular consumer versions with special badging. Police departments later added radios and lights, but changed little more about the cars. The first police packages offered by the manufacturer came about in 1950 from Ford, with the other major Detroit companies following soon after, per Car Buzz. Since then, police cars have become faster and more capable, equipped with a raft of high-tech equipment from computers to surveillance devices.

For most of the last 60 years, police cars in the U.S. have been versions of the most popular large sedans, capable of comfortably carrying a couple of passengers — or perpetrators — and extra equipment in the truck, such as weapons. Sometime in the '80s, some departments saw a benefit from using sports cars to patrol highways, and manufacturers responded with police versions of their most popular fast cars, offering a few lucky officers the opportunity to cruise in something a bit more fun.

Around the world, a select few really lucky officers get to patrol in cars few of us will ever get to drive, much less ride in. While most departments must adhere to strict budget guidelines, lest they anger the taxpayers for unnecessary opulent spending, high-performance cars are often donated to departments for publicity, while other cars are confiscated from criminals. Scanning the globe for the most interesting choices, we present the 10 most incredible police cars of all time.