18 Classic Cars That Are Cheap To Buy Today

Buying a classic car whether it is for a trophy, a project, or a daily driver can be a tough decision. So many considerations can go into which car to buy — if one is even available. Furthermore, whatever you want may not be available in your area and buying an old car sight unseen and having it delivered to your home or shop presents all kinds of different possible fiascos. So, before even starting to search, you need to consider what is appropriate for your desires and which cars will fulfill your wishes. The next thing you have to do is prepare to be disappointed. More things can go wrong than can go right in owning a classic car.

The biggest consideration for most is the budget, and that is where a significant problem arises. Car prices are absolutely crazy right now. Therefore, to talk of a cheap classic car, the term is relative. If you want to find a good, drivable car built before 1990 that needs no major work, expect the price to hover around $10,000. Most cars more than 30 years old for less than $5,000 need lots of work and the days of cheap classics are gone. For anyone looking for suggestions, here are 18 classics that are cheap to buy today.