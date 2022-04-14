The 10 Most Iconic Porsches In Movie History

Porsche has made some of the most iconic and sought-after cars in the world. Hollywood has created some of the most iconic movies in the world. Occasionally these two things meet. Sometimes a car plays as much of a role as any actor and other times the car plays a supporting role, adding to the action, elegance, or action throughout the plot.

Movies and automobiles were invented at about the same time and the automobile has been featured prominently from the start. We have cars playing pivotal roles in early silent movies showing bootleggers running moonshine or Chicago gangsters of Al Capone's organization escaping justice in an Oldsmobile or Packard of its day. Later films featured cars as the main character, such as in Herbie, a film centered on a semi-sentient VW Beetle.

While no Porsche has ever been featured as the leading automobile, many of them have played parts in memorable scenes of fast-paced cat and mouse games of speed. The first Porsche vehicle was produced in the early fifties and their unique style and flair for performance meant they would be on set in Hollywood in due time. Since then, actors of the highest caliber from Al Pacino to Jeff Bridges have been filmed in the most iconic Porsches in movie history. Here are ten of them.