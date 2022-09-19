Massive Car Scandals That Rocked The Industry

Automobile manufacturing ranks among the top ten largest industries in the world. According to Statista.com, the global automotive industrial market reached $2.86 trillion in 2021. While the growth is still slow after feeling the effects of COVID, the market is expected to rise by about $2.95 trillion in 2022. Automotive maker Ford Motor Company is one of the largest with a 2020 revenue of $136.34 billion (down from $155.9 billion in 2019 due to COVID).

With so much revenue at stake, automakers are highly incentivized to find ways to beat their competition and gain market share. As with any industry, maximizing profits by reducing operating costs is often the course taken. Sometimes the results benefit the automobile customer with improved technology, performance, and safety, but occasionally the effect is a disaster.

According to CarBuzz, in 2014 alone, more than 60 million vehicles were recalled. Many of these recalls addressed safety issues and most car companies genuinely seek to correct faulty systems that can put drivers at risk. However, some carmakers and suppliers have engaged in shady activities to increase profits. When these measures are exposed to the public, a huge scandal is generally the result. Here are 12 massive car scandals that rocked the automobile industry.