Chevy's 5 Biggest Car Flops Of All Time

In 1968, GM announced that it was working on a subcompact lightweight car made out of an aluminum engine that would be affordable and efficient to most consumers (via Motor Trend). The car was designated to be a game-changer that would bring GM back to its glory and overthrow the Ford Pinto and Volkswagen Beetle. True to its promise, GM unveiled the Chevrolet Vega in 1970 with a starting price of $2,090 (via New York Times). In fact, according to Hemmings, the Chevrolet Vega was well-received by the public and press when it was new to the market.

However, GM's success was short-lived when it recalled almost all of the Vega cars it had produced up to 1972. To be specific, the first recall was issued in April of 1971 for 130,000 Vega cars that could potentially blow up after the engine backfired. The second recall happened in May of 1971 after GM disclosed an engine component could disrupt the throttle linkage. Just when you thought it was over, GM then recalled 500,000 Chevrolet Vega cars in July 1972 because there was a problem with the rear axle — it was so bad that the rear axle could snap off the car.

Even after GM fixed the problems that caused the recalls, the Chevrolet Vega was still afflicted by rust on the body parts, excessive oil consumption, and overheating issues (via Popular Mechanics). In fact, if the engine was too hot, the coolant could leak and cause premature engine failure. In other words, the Chevrolet Vega was a piece of junk, and by the end of 1977, GM put it out of its misery. Even then, Popular Mechanics claims that some salvage yards didn't want anything to do with it.