The Reason The Chevy SSR Convertible Truck Was A Failure

After the Plymouth Prowler failed miserably, Chevrolet went back to the drawing board and designed the Chevy SSR (Super Sport Roadster) to redeem itself. Unlike a typical pickup truck, the Chevy SSR is also a convertible with a retractable hardtop. Besides that, the Chevy SSR was initially fitted with a 5.3 L V8 engine with an output of 300 hp — enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 8 seconds (via Cars.com). Chevrolet later upgraded it with a bigger 6L V8 engine in the final year of its production to achieve 390 hp and make it possible to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.3 seconds, according to Motortrend. We have to admit – on paper, that sounds like a pickup truck that was bound for greatness, right?

Unfortunately, the Chevy SSR convertible truck was a failed experiment. It was so bad that General Motors discontinued it and closed down the factory that manufactured the Chevy SSR. In fact, only 24,112 units were sold in its production years from 2003 to 2006, and GM never sold more than 9,000 units in a single year. For a car that was well-received by the public (via Just Auto) when the prototype was unveiled, you probably can't help but wonder why it flopped spectacularly.