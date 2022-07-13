The Real Reason This Car Tech Is Banned

Is an air freshener tech? Maybe, but most people will probably be surprised to find out that air fresheners may be illegal. This applies specifically to the hanging type, such as Little Trees. Buying a Little Tree in the right scent for your first car is a right of passage for many new car owners. Sometimes the smell can be a bit overpowering and some people can't stand them at all. Others won't buy them because they can be used as a pretext for a traffic stop. After all, they may be illegal in some jurisdictions.

The topic of air fresheners took center stage when the New York Times reported on the issue in 2021 based on its relevance to high-profile police interactions. A majority of states have laws prohibiting any object near the windshield that may block the driver's view. This seems pretty straightforward until you realize that this does include seemingly innocuous air fresheners. While they may not block much of the view, the law is usually unambiguous about anything that may block the view, no matter how trivial it may appear. The article goes on to quote certain activists who claim that these laws are used as a pretext to pull people over who are otherwise law-abiding and harmless. The details and assertions regarding the enforcement of these laws will continue to be debated, but, until they are repealed, air freshener bans will continue to be in place.