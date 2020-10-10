Roush Ranger Performance Pac Level 1 adds 47 horsepower

Anyone familiar with the name Roush will likely think of souped-up Mustangs and racing. That’s not all the company is about. It also offers performance parts for the 2019 through 2020 Ford Ranger with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The company has announced its Ranger Roush Performance Pac Level 1 kit for the pickup that sells for $935.

Performance Pac Level 1 is a cold air intake and open element, reusable air filter, and tune. The kid is simple enough that anyone should be able to install it in the garage or driveway without issue. Once installed, owners can expect impressive power increases to the tune of 47 additional rear-wheel horsepower and 65 pound-foot of additional torque. Extra power is always welcome and should make the vehicle tow better and perform better both on and off-road.

The larger high-flow washable and reusable performance air filter requires no oiling. The system is designed to fit inside the engine bay perfectly. The calibration, which is optimized for 93 octane fuel, promises high-performance throttle and boost mapping to increase power, torque, and throttle response across the rpm range. The peak torque gain comes at 3750 RPM.

Since Roush makes the product, it includes a three-year, 36,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. If that warranty is anything like the ones that the company offers on its superchargers for Mustang owners, you still take the vehicle to the dealership for service while it’s under warranty without any issues.

The kit is also 50-state emissions legal for 2019 through 2020 Ranger pickups. That means those who live in California have the all-important CARB number to pass emissions testing. Roush also offers a Performance Pac Level 2 that includes the tune, cold air intake, and a cat-back exhaust system to improve the sound. It’s much more expensive at $1830.