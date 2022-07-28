The Reason Dark Window Tint Is Banned In Almost Every State

You don't have to be rich or famous to enjoy the benefits that tinted windows bring to your car. Most cars these days come with built-in window tint as a standard feature, but if you want something darker, you can also opt for an after-market tint that goes right over the factory tint.

Window tinting involves placing a thin laminate film inside a vehicle's windows or windshields to darken them. Aside from benefits like extra privacy and making your ride look even cooler, research suggests that tinting helps reduce glare, keeps your car from heating up, and offers protection against harmful UV rays. Additionally, recent studies of UV exposure in cars, drivers, and passengers who were closest to non-tinted windows showed the most UV exposure (via Science Direct).

In the U.S., drivers who apply dark tints to their cars might land in hot water with the authorities. There are specific laws that regulate how dark drivers tint their windows which vary according to state. But, with few exceptions, most states limit tint levels on vehicle windows.