2021 BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow puts the “Sinister” in SUV

BMW is aiming to make the “S” in SUV mean “Sinister,” with the reveal of the ominously imposing 2021 BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow. Based on the X7 luxury three-row SUV, already fairly imposing on its own given its sheer dimensions, this Dark Shadow limited edition features a special paint-job to leave it looking suitably moody.

It’s the first of the automaker’s X series cars to use a new BMW Individual paint called Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. That takes a little extra effort to apply in order to give it a semi-matte luster; we saw it used with great impact on the M760i sedan, and it looks just as good on the X7.

BMW pairs it with the extended version of the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line. That means black chrome side window surrounds, B and C pillars, and exterior mirror bases, together with the grille, the Air Breathers, and even the tailpipe covers. A matching roof rail and tinted windows finish off the look.

Underneath, it’s the regular X7 with the M sports package, which adds new bodywork trim. 22-inch M light-alloy wheels use a V-spoke design and, as you probably guessed, are given a matching Jet Black matte finish too. The M sports exhaust system rounds it out.

Inside, BMW Individual Merino full leather runs throughout, in a two-tone Night Blue/Black finish with contrasting seams. A matching roof liner in Night Blue with Alcantara keeps things consistent, while the upper dashboard and door armrests get Night Blue nappa leather.

Black merino leather is on the lower instrument panel, and on the front backrests. Trim finishers in Fineline Black – with aluminum inlays – and Piano Black finishers in the center console are the final touches, with a special “edition” logo just in case you forget you’re driving something special.

The chances of that happening are slim, mind. While BMW will be offering the Edition Dark Shadow treatment with any of its engine choices for the X7, and in either six or seven seat configurations, only around 500 of the SUVs will actually be produced. That’ll take place at the BMW plant in Spartanburg, USA, from August 2020, with the SUV being sold worldwide.

If you miss out on this particular version, BMW says that it’ll also be offering extra BMW Individual finishes at the plant from August. It’ll mean the X7, X6, and X5 will be offered in Urban Green and Grigio Telesto metallic.