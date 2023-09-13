2024 Ford F-150 Gets More Power, New Design And A Big Promise
With Ford's iconic F-series pickup truck now in its 75th year of production and with the past 46 of those years spent as the best-selling truck in America, the all-new 15th-generation model has some mighty big shoes to fill. Fortunately for us, the Blue Oval isn't content to rest on its laurels.
Though the new truck has been redesigned with a fresh grill, headlights, and taillights, it's still unmistakably an F-150 and retains the characteristic dip in the front side windows for visibility. Trucks with upscale trim levels feature prominent daytime running lights that cleverly incorporate the bumper-mounted fog lights to form a large C-shape when illuminated.
Under the hood, the engines from the outgoing model have mostly carried over to the new truck with one important exception: the 2.7-liter V6 with EcoBoost technology replaces the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6 on base models. Based on the specs of the 2023 2.7-liter EcoBoost, that's a 35 horsepower (325 versus 290 horsepower) windfall for buyers of entry-level F-150s, so fleet drivers everywhere can rejoice.
The PowerBoost Hybrid drivetrain is now free of charge
The popular PowerBoost Hybrid drivetrain remains a major focal point for 2024, with sales of that powerplant increasing 28% in the first half of 2023, representing 10% of all F-150 trucks sold. That number is likely to jump even more going forward because the starting price of the PowerBoost Hybrid will now be identical to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, whereas it was previously optional at a cost of up to several thousand dollars depending on trim level.
According to Ford, "Cost parity means customers will no longer need to grapple with paying a premium price just to have the benefits of a hybrid powertrain: a maximum available 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque ... and standard 2.4kW of Pro Power Onboard (with the option to upgrade to 7.2kW)." To meet the increased demand for hybrids that will no doubt result from the new pricing convention, increased production capacity has been promised.
A huge touchscreen and BlueCruise V1.2
The F-150's suite of technology is getting a horsepower boost too, with a 12-inch LCD touchscreen now standard regardless of trim level, as is a companion 12-inch cluster screen in front of the driver. For the first time ever, a heads-up display will be made available on the truck, as will a new feature called Ford Stolen Vehicle Services which, as the name implies, helps report, locate, and recover a stolen vehicle if the owner chooses to activate the service.
Speaking of choosing to activate services, that's also how Ford's BlueCruise semi-autonomous highway driving program will now be accessed. Introduced on Ford's Mustang Mach-E and select Lincolns, BlueCruise v1.2 has increased capabilities over the old version such as Lane Change Assist which permits hands-free lane changes simply by tapping the turn signal stalk, as well as In-Lane Repositioning which distances the vehicle to the degree possible from imposing adjacent vehicles such as semi trucks.
If buyers don't opt for BlueCruise at the time of initial vehicle purchase, a free 90-day trial will be included to sample the technology. After that, the service can be restored anytime on a monthly or yearly fee schedule.
More standard features
One final takeaway from the latest F-150's unveiling is some new functionality for the all-important cargo bed area. In the battle for bragging rights over which Big Three truck manufacturer can offer the most luxe tailgate, Ford is wading in with its new Pro Access Tailgate.
Besides the conventional drop-down mode, the Pro Access Tailgate also has a center segment that's able to swing open horizontally like a door — not entirely unlike RAM's "Multifunction" tailgate — which grants easier access to items stored in the bed without reaching over a traditional tailgate. Even buyers who don't ante up for the Pro Access Tailgate will receive a new standard feature: one or two covered storage boxes in the sides of the bed, depending on whether Pro Power Onboard occupies one side already.
According to Ford, interested F-150 customers will enjoy a vastly improved ordering experience, with a 90% reduction in complexity versus the ordering process for 2023 models. In some especially good news for consumers, part of that streamlining process involved making certain previously optional equipment now standard, including a larger extended-range fuel tank and a Class IV trailer hitch.