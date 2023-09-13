2024 Ford F-150 Gets More Power, New Design And A Big Promise

With Ford's iconic F-series pickup truck now in its 75th year of production and with the past 46 of those years spent as the best-selling truck in America, the all-new 15th-generation model has some mighty big shoes to fill. Fortunately for us, the Blue Oval isn't content to rest on its laurels.

Though the new truck has been redesigned with a fresh grill, headlights, and taillights, it's still unmistakably an F-150 and retains the characteristic dip in the front side windows for visibility. Trucks with upscale trim levels feature prominent daytime running lights that cleverly incorporate the bumper-mounted fog lights to form a large C-shape when illuminated.

Under the hood, the engines from the outgoing model have mostly carried over to the new truck with one important exception: the 2.7-liter V6 with EcoBoost technology replaces the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6 on base models. Based on the specs of the 2023 2.7-liter EcoBoost, that's a 35 horsepower (325 versus 290 horsepower) windfall for buyers of entry-level F-150s, so fleet drivers everywhere can rejoice.